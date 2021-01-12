Today, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the full 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule. After the championship was shortened to nine rounds in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 2021 schedule returns as a full 12-round championship.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will conclude on May 1, giving the riders and team members three weeks to prepare for Pro Motocross. Pro Motocross will begin a few weeks later than usual (based on the pre-pandemic schedule, such as in 2019) starting with the May 29 opener, the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, and ending with the Hangtown National on September 11 in Sacramento, California.

We have heard moving the schedule back slightly accomplishes two things: riders and teams get more time to adjust and reset after Monster Energy Supercross, and it also moves the final rounds closer to the Motocross of Nations, so Team USA's selected riders can remain ready for racing.

Several tracks that were not able to host events last year return to this year’s schedule, including: Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington; High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania; The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts; Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York; and Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland. There will be only one venue that will see more than one race, as Fox Raceway at Pala will host the Fox Raceway National 1 on May 29 and the Pala National 2 on September 4. The only track to go off the 2021 schedule is WW Ranch in Florida, which will not run a pro event this year. Also, Loretta Lynn's hosted two Pro Motocross races in 2020 to fit the schedule into the pandemic, but will return to amateur-only competition for '21

The Pro Motocross schedule also allows four off weekends throughout the championship, allowing rest and recovery to riders and teams members.

Below is the full press release from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports Pro Racing, in partnership with NBC Sports, has announced a 12-round schedule for the upcoming 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. As the sport continues to navigate the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic this summer’s racing calendar will welcome the return of some of the most iconic venues in American motocross, with spectator attendance anticipated at every event.

“The 2021 schedule has been developed through a collective effort alongside all of our event organizers, and we’re thrilled to see such legendary venues back on the calendar,” said Roy Janson, Managing Director at MX Sports Pro Racing. “The outlook surrounding the fight to eradicate COVID-19 has provided a sense of optimism amongst our group, which has us hopeful to welcome spectators at all the races while also allowing nearly every one of our events to remain on their traditional dates.

“Safety remains paramount in our efforts to host a successful season and we will continuously monitor all national, state, and local guidelines in an effort to ensure the well-being of our fans, competitors, and series personnel,” continued Janson. “While that may require some level of restriction or limited capacity, it will be in the best interest of all parties.”