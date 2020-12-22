Watch: Depth Featuring Adam Enticknap

As one of the most engaging riders in the sport, Adam Enticknap, otherwise known as the 7DeuceDeuce is easily one of the most well known riders in the pits. When Adam’s not in the midst of training and competing for the grueling Monster Energy AMA Supercross or Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, you can find him in his studio creating his next hit single. With numerous top 20 SX finishes and over 5,000,000 streams played for his music, it’s hard not to respect his hustle. Join us in taking a deep dive into Adam’s mind where we figure out what makes him tick. Sit back and enjoy the very first episode of the Depth series.

Film/text by Moto Co