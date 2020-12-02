The first of three Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship episodes will premiere on MAVTV tonight at 6:30 pm ET. Relive all the action from the 2020 Amateur National at Loretta Lynn's with highlights featuring 250 Pro Sport moto one, rider interviews, and more. Before you watch all the action on the motocross track, check out the Specialized Turbo GNCC eMTB Race, first-ever FIM North American eMTB Championship at Loretta Lynn's at 6 p.m. ET. The motocross race follows right after, providing one hour of action from Loretta's.