Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Husqvarna Motorcycles has unveiled the 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition. The 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Edition features several items the standard FC 450 does not include: a FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer, GUTS Factory high-grip seat cover, Rekluse clutch cover, Factory wheel set, ProTaper handlebars ,and Factory CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset. The new Rockstar Edition comes in with the latest technology, including Husqvarna Motorcycles’ all-new Connectivity Unit, which pairs with the myHusqvarna app was launched in October 2020.

The press release also sates, "Beneath the updated Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team graphics," which means we might have our first glimpse at the graphics for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna graphics for 2021 as the shrouds change from white to black and the rear fender changes from white to yellow. We have yet to see the team's new look for next year, but this is a nice teaser for what we will see.

Husqvarna's details on the bike are below in a press release.

Featuring a striking, brand-new look and class-leading performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is excited to reveal the 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Edition. Most recently acclaimed as the starting point for Zach Osborne’s 2020 AMA 450MX championship-winning Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machine and the proven basis for Jason Anderson’s 2018 450SX title, the competition-ready motorcycle features numerous upgrades and improvements over the standard FC 450.

Building off an incredible conclusion to the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship with a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing podium sweep via Osborne, Anderson and teammate Dean Wilson, the 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Edition is designed to further increase its winning potential inside the arena. Beneath the updated Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team graphics, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition uses Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lightweight FC 450 chassis, together with the latest WP XACT suspension. Delivering precise handling, the optimized suspension improves rider confidence allowing all racers to master the toughest terrain with conviction.

With a focus on the latest technology and offering fully customizable riding experiences, the 2021 FC 450 Rockstar Edition comes with Husqvarna Motorcycles’ all-new Connectivity Unit, which together with the myHusqvarna app was launched in October 2020. Fitted to the handlebar pad and controlled with the application, personalized engine maps and fine-tuned suspension settings can be created and stored to provide the ideal set-up for any track or conditions.

Ensuring an uncompromised power delivery from the SOHC 450 cc engine, an upgraded, high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system provides perfect action in all conditions, while also delivering exceptional reliability.

Completed with an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer, GUTS Factory high-grip seat cover, Rekluse clutch cover, Factory wheel set, ProTaper handlebars and Factory CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition is built to perform at the highest level, straight out of the showroom.