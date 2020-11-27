You were like total unknown guy who didn’t even make night shows and then somewhere along the way you started getting better and now you just make mains. Your story is so bizarre.

Yeah! My first year was 2011. I turned 18 right before Seattle, so yeah, I was a young buck.

Okay here’s what confuses me. I’ve looked at your Loretta’s results….

Not good!

Yeah you get 12th overall in B class at Loretta’s. So what made you say, “Okay, I’m 18, I’m ready to turn pro and race supercross.” What led to that?

A guy named Brian McDonald, he does video-splice stuff and mental coaching, he was working with Tyler Bowers and Vince Friese at the time. He had this supercross academy in California. My dad just said, “Hey you want to try supercross?” I was like, “Yeah, I’ll try it.” Because I grew up on small night tracks. They were tight. So I figured I could try supercross. So 16 years old, after Loretta’s, my dad just drops me off in California with his credit card, which, that was a very bad idea! I go to Brian McDonald’s supercross academy. It was good, but that all ended up getting shut down and we went to Palm Springs and we kept doing supercross. The next year I was able to get my pro license somehow. I think Brian wrote a letter, and I think I went and raced Mini O’s or something….and yeah, I showed up to Anaheim 1.

Did you even race A class?

I did two races I think. Mini O’s and then a local race.

So you’re an okay B rider—not crushing it—and you decide to just turn pro?

Yeah I’ve never been top ten at Loretta’s! Not even in a moto!

So you decide after that you’ll just skip A class and go straight to supercross?

Yeah! And it did not go good!

[Laughs] I was trying to say this in the most respectful way possible! This is not the normal pathway!

Yeah, it’s not! It all just kept working out, so, hey, I’m here now. Brian McDonald did the Supercross Academy with these 20 other dudes. We’re all going to live in a house together and riding supercross every day. I’m not going to lie, I was sketchy as hell. You can ask anyone that was there, you can ask [Tyler] Bowers, [Seth] Rarick, Deven Raper, they just thought I was this young dumb fat kid that was just there to hang out! But then I started riding and they were like, “Okay well this kid isn’t that bad.”

So they at least only thought that based on looking at you and your personality. The riding was okay.

Yeah I was just there cracking jokes all the time. I was a slacker. Just a class clown type deal. I started getting better at riding. We’d do race simulations and I’d beat some of these guys, and they would get pissed. I remember there was this guy Ronnie Goodwin. He was from Vegas and he got mad at me one day because I passed him in the whoops and got kinda’ sketchy. So after the moto he was like, “Hey dude, what was that all about?” And I’m like, “I don’t know, dude. I had my eyes closed.” He got so pissed!

[Laughs] Where they actually closed?

Probably! At that point in time I was just hanging on for dear life!