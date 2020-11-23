Live Timing and Results From 2020 Mini O's
Follow along with all the action from the 2020 Mini O's live timing and scoring page on resultsmx.com. You can follow along with practice on Monday, November 23, through Saturday, November 28.
Live timing and scoring from the 2020 Mini O's
Results from the 2020 Mini O's
RacerTV Broadcast Schedule
Monday, November 23| 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. // Mini O’s After Show
Tuesday, November 24 | 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. // Mini O’s After Show
Wednesday, November 25 | 8 a.m. – TBD
Thursday, November 26 | 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. // Mini O’s After Show
Friday, November 27 | 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. // Mini O’s After Show
Saturday, November 28 | 8 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
* Schedule is tentative and may change due to unforeseen circumstances or weather conditions; check @unlimitedsportsmx for the latest updates.
Watch the 2020 Mini O's Live RacerTV broadcast
Follow Racer X Online's Twitter and Instagram accounts for updates and photos from the event. For more information on the Mini O's event, visit unlimitedsportsmx.com and follow the event on social media @unlimitedsportsmx and RacerTV.com. And make sure to stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full coverage from the championship.
Main Image by Cole Beach Photography