Kawasaki Introduces New KLX300 Dual Sport and Supermoto Models

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION



The KLX300 features a box-and-tubular-section high-tensile steel perimeter frame that creates a slim, lightweight package, which offers maneuverability and excellent handling on- or off-road. A 26.7-degree caster angle and short wheelbase provide quick handling characteristics, while the high rigidity frame ensures a composed ride. The lightweight, highly rigid aluminum D-section swingarm also contributes to low unsprung weight.

The 43 mm inverted cartridge-style fork handles the suspension up front and comes with compression damping adjustability. A Uni-Trak® suspension can be found on the rear, which offers excellent road holding ability and bump absorption. A gas-charged shock with preload and rebound damping adjustments allows riders to tailor suspension settings to better suit different riding conditions.

BRAKES & WHEELS



Front and rear petal disc brakes on the KLX300 offer impressive stopping performance with a twin-piston caliper gripping a 250 mm disc up front and a single-piston caliper gripping the 240 mm disc in the rear.

The KLX300 comes fitted with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, for plenty of off-road possibilities. Excellent wheel rigidity contributes to light, smooth handling and offers outstanding durability.

ERGONOMICS

The KLX300 dual-sport motorcycle receives a comfortable handlebar position that puts the rider in a relaxed and upright position to deliver an easy to control ride. Footpegs are also positioned closer to the bike’s centerline for an optimal riding position.

Complementing the new KLX300 adventure capabilities is a fine-tuned seat design for added comfort on longer rides and a 35.2-inch seat height for increased stability when stopped.

INSTRUMENTS & STYLING

The KLX300 features modern off-road styling that is guaranteed to turn heads in the city and off the beaten path. The new sharp front cowl and headlight design give the motorcycle an aggressive touch. Its rugged design includes a mounted off-road style rear fender and sharp taillight that contributes to the motorcycle’s bold theme. Additionally, the KLX300 has a more orthodox, round-shaped mirror.

An all-digital instrument panel offers the rider valuable information at a glance. The instrument panel features a digital speedometer, bar-type tachometer, clock, dual trip meters, and a range of warning/indicator lamps.

ACCESSORIES



A handful of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories (KGA) allow riders to personalize the rugged look of the KLX300 and offer added convenience. Rear carriers are designed to conveniently secure gear on the back of the motorcycle when it’s time to escape for a quick day trip or overnight adventure.

The accessory hand guards add an aggressive look while also blocking the wind from the rider’s hands. Handlebar pads are also available for an even stronger off-road look.

COLORS



The 2021 KLX300 dual-sport is available in the Lime Green and the Fragment Camo Gray colorways.

MSRP



$5,599 for Lime Green and $5,799 for Fragment Camo Gray

KLX300 SM

The all-new 2021 KLX®300SM takes the fun to the streets in full supermoto style. Staying true to its roots, the all-new KLX300SM street-focused lightweight supermoto motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience. Smooth power delivery and crisp throttle response helps riders maneuver through stop-and-go city traffic, navigate country back roads or experience the exhilaration of supermoto racing at their local track.

The 2021 KLX300SM was developed alongside the KLX®300 dual-sport and features similar DNA, including many shared engine and chassis components. Where the models differ is overall styling and intended use. While the KLX300 dual-sport is equal parts on-road and dirt, the KLX300SM receives a host of supermoto inspired componentry. This includes 17-inch front and rear wheels paired with street tires, supermoto tuned suspension, and aggressive styling. These differences establish the KLX300SM as the ultimate lightweight supermoto.

For riders looking for a sporty model that keeps to the streets, the all-new KLX300SM lightweight supermoto is quick to steal the scene with equal parts performance and attitude. This supermoto’s ability to hold a tight line around a corner will have riders smiling in their helmets, whether riding laps around the track or carving through city traffic.