What About Blake Baggett?

At yesterday's 2021 KTM factory team intro, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad introduced Justin Bogle and Joey Savatgy as its two riders. Blake Baggett, who rode for the team from 2017-2020, is not part of the lineup. Yesterday, we asked for the official word from Team Owner Forrest Butler on Baggett.

"We just couldn’t come to terms on 2021 and the future. That’s all there is to say."

After the 2018 season, Baggett had signed a three-year extension with the team that set his contract through the 2021 season. We have confirmed with Baggett's camp that Blake was still contracted with the team for the 2021 season, but they would not provide any more information than that. We have also not heard any additional news on Baggett's racing plans for the upcoming season.

In his run with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team, Baggett totaled two 450 Class overall wins in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (both in 2017) and he earned both his and the team's first 450SX win at the 2019 Glendale Supercross. He has tallied 21 total overall podiums (12 in the 450SX Class of supercross and nine in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross) with the team since 2017.