It used to be easy. The domestic racing season would be over by September, and a month later contracts would expire. Bam! On October 1, you’d see the old faces in new places, with team press releases and social media announcements hitting the wire.

Well, this year is all jacked up. The racing schedule got pushed back, so we no longer have a road map to silly season. Turns out several big things randomly happened in the last few days. Here’s a roundup!

Barcia to GasGas: This was brewing for a while, but the news is so big that you have to stop what you’re doing when you hear about it. Justin Barcia will be racing a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas MC 450F in 2021, which is ostensibly a factory KTM. This Barcia brand switch could have as much impact as any other news in the paddock for 2021.

Barcia rode Yamahas for five of the last six years (with one forgettable Suzuki year with JGR in between) and issues with the bike were always lurking. He’d have some good races, even some wins, and everything would appear fine. Then a month later you’d hear things weren’t so good. Is it Barcia or the bike? Look, although the stock YZ450F is well-received, Barcia isn’t the only one who couldn’t get on with the machine every weekend at the top level. Meanwhile, the KTM platform has had a lot of success, especially in supercross. So that’s where the intrigue comes from with this scenario. Will this make an impact?

Hard to believe Barcia has been around for so long but we still don’t have complete data here. He was dynamite at times in his rookie year on a Honda all the way back in 2013. He, um, didn’t like the bike in 2014 and his sophomore 450 season wasn’t so good. Then he moved to JGR and a Yamaha for 2015, and then came all these seasons on Yamahas (and one with Suzuki). That’s a lot of seasons of “Is it the bike or is it Justin?” This team switch might shed real light on this subject. What will it look like?