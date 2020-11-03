They say a picture is worth a thousand words. While covering any subject, having photographs helps document the subject, and motocross is no different. This year, the guys at Align Media helped us tell the stories of the season through the lens of their multiple cameras. Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, Mike Emery, and Cole Beach all contribute here at Racer X and have created Align Media, a collective media group. You have seen their work each week in the post-race interviews, breaking news updates, race preview pieces, and more—including mammoth photo galleries from each round—plastered all over RacerXOnline.com.

For this week’s 3 on 3, we asked these shooters to talk about their five favorite photos from the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Here we go!

Cole Beach

To me as a photographer, our job is to tell stories through our images and to preserve those memories. What separates us is how well we tell those stories. Luck and being in the right place at the right time can come into play but there’s a huge amount of talent and skill involved as well. I was fortunate enough to be able to work for the guys at Align Media this summer who are some of the best in the business between Simon Cudby, Rich Shepherd, and Mike Emery. I held myself to the standard of work that they had been producing and wanted to prove myself as well, so I had put a fair amount of pressure on myself. These five images are some of my favorites because I feel as if they tell a story from a unique perspective and show some things that most people don’t see.