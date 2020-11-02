The SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team is at it again. The team, owned by Mike Genova and managed by Tony Alessi, continues to find riders left without a seat in the factory game of musical chairs and then gives them a full effort with the potential to beat the factories. The squad announced its 2021 lineup last week, with Justin Hill and Vince Friese returning to the lineup, and Shane McElrath and Benny Bloss joining the team. Now the work begins to get all four ready for the ’21 season. We called Tony Alessi on a Monday morning to get his take. As a bonus, we ended up talking to Mike Alessi about his plans to race some big amateur races next year, so we’ll have that interview later this week.

For now, here’s Tony on the MCR team for Monster Energy Supercross in 2021.

Racer X: First of all, you announced the team last week. Is this a big Monday now that you finally have it locked down, or has this actually been in the works for a long time?

Tony Alessi: Initially, from back between the end of supercross and motocross, I was putting the team together and I wanted to have two top-ten guys, and then Vince [Friese] as my development guy on the ’21. But there ended up being more riders available than I expected, so that ended up turning into a three-man team and then a development rider with Vince. So that’s where we’re at now.

So, you dealt with this when the previous new Honda came out in ’17, you actually had some of your guys racing 2016s. So that’s the plan again here. Some of your riders will be on 2020s?

So initially Honda told us that not everyone who wants to buy a ’21 CRF450R is going to able to buy one. So that was our first red flag—the supply might be limited. Also, you can’t get aftermarket triple clamps for those bikes, you can’t get an aftermarket clutch, you can’t get a lot of exhaust systems. Nothing is available. That’s really tight, it’s November already. It would be too risky to commit to the 2021. Our 2020 Honda, we’ve had four years of development with good riders like Justin Brayton and Malcolm Stewart. We’ll put three of our racing guys on that bike, and we’ll put Vince on the ’21. Vince is really good at testing. That will help us develop the 2021 for the future.

Well, it’s good to hear you’re thinking this long term. With COVID, we definitely heard a lot of teams living on thin ice. Were you ever worried the team wouldn’t return?

I never had any fear of not running the team unless Feld ended up not running a supercross series this year. We will participate if there’s a place to participate. We’re a self-funded team, so we can race even if we don’t have sponsorship. So, we’re in a little bit better position than other teams that need funding to go racing.

So, this is just because Mike Genova will pay for it?

Exactly. Mike Genova supports it. It’s his hobby and his passion, like it is mine and the rest of the people on the team.