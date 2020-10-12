A long-running (and strange) curse in this sport has been lifted. For three decades, French riders have come tantalizingly close to winning the 125/250 National Motocross Championship only to be denied through heartbreaking circumstances (Jean-Michel Bayle broke his arm while leading the 1990 Championship. Stephane Roncada suffered a knee injury while leading in 2000. Christophe Pourcel’s engine let go at the next-to-last-round of 2009 while leading the points, and then Pourcel broke his arm at the finale while leading the points in 2010. Marvin Musquin was locked in a winner-take-all battle at the 2015 finale with Jeremy Martin, and his engine let go in the first moto).

Dylan Ferrandis avoided the pitfalls this time to become the first French champion in the 250F class. He went 2-5 at the finale for third overall. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider discussed it on Saturday night with the media.

Racer X: Dylan, congratulations. A great season for you all in all. You could tell you came here looking to take care of business this season. You had two great years in supercross. What does it feel like to get that done? You got a taste of this last season going against Adam Cianciarulo for the title. Now the title is yours. What does it feel like to now be a national champion in the U.S.?

Dylan Ferrandis: It’s awesome. Really the goal is accomplished. I’m really proud and honored. It’s been a really crazy season. I never dreamed that big to win a supercross and motocross championship in the same year. It’s really awesome. I put the work behind so I kind of feel like I deserve it. We had some ups and downs this outdoors, but the last year finished second behind Adam, that was really something I don’t want to live again. I was so frustrated and I was getting really mad by that. I know what happened. After the supercross championship, I was not really ready. I wasn’t hungry to win enough and he was, so I paid [for it]. So this year I really wanted to win everything and to be behind the gate for a win and nothing else. That’s what I did. So just awesome. Perfect season for me. Like I said, I had dreams before to be supercross champion and motocross champion too, but doing both the same year is just unexpected and it’s awesome.

How did you approach today? It looked like you went in and you were willing to run for the victory and race for the win if you had to.

For sure I started my day with the goal of winning, but at the same time the championship is what we all want. So that was the main goal and I knew if I had to let it go someplace, I would do it. So first moto was really happy because J-Mart was behind me. I was like, Wow. Okay, let’s go. It’s going to be a war again like Millville. Then I kind of made the gap and passed my teammate to finish second behind Jett. After that, I felt like it was almost done. I had 23 or 22 points, so I was like, Okay it’s safe now. I can just relax. Then the second moto I got a good start. I really tried to go for the win, but I made a small crash in the back section. It was so dusty that I just couldn’t see enough where I put my wheels and I crashed. After that I pushed a little bit to get back in front. At some point I was like, Okay, it’s fine. I just finished the moto and enjoyed these last laps on the 250 bike. Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, that is such a crazy bike, and enjoy this moment and we clinched the championship.