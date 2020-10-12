Talk about your first year in this class. You’re coming in straight off the 250, a championship-winning season in supercross. What were your expectations for yourself when you came into the year? Is getting on top of the box, what you did today, is that something you realistically had as a goal on your list for this season?

To be honest, I really didn’t know where I was going to stack up. I know this class is very difficult. Obviously, it’s the premier class. So, I didn’t really know. My whole goal this year was to come out and show speed and show that I can run with the best guys. I feel like I did that pretty early. I kind of crossed off a lot of what I wanted to do early in the season, and then I felt like I had potential to win. So, from probably halfway on I just wanted to get a moto win. It took me 18 motos out of 18 to get it. So, I’m really happy with how it went. Definitely felt like I had a successful rookie season. Felt like I built every weekend. So, we’re just going to try and keep that going.

Christian Craig was right there with you every step of the way today. What was it like? Was that like a rabbit to chase? Was it good to have him up there with you? Basically, you two have your own in-team battle to see who can come out on top. Did that add to everything going into today and getting you on the box?

Yeah, definitely. Christian rode very well today. It was cool to see him. I knew he was going to be fast. He’s really good with these California tracks. It’s where he grew up. I know his bike is pretty much set up for out here. So, I knew he was going to be good. Especially when the track kind of formed like a normal Pala day, I knew he was going to be good. It was awesome having the Hondas go 1-2 that second moto. He was really riding well. Congrats to him. He went 4-2 for fourth. That doesn’t happen very much. It was awesome to have him up there. Definitely first moto when he passed me, I was like, “No way.” I can’t let him beat me. That was kind of the deciding factor too on the win. So, I’m glad I got him first moto, and then second moto I was kind of hanging back a little bit and made a charge and got him. He rode really well. Everyone rode well all season, so it was fun.