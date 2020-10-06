The penultimate round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship took place over the weekend at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. Long time pro Jason Thomas was in attendance carefully analyzing the action from the sidelines. As such, we fired some questions off to JT to get his thoughts on what went down.

There was a good bit of chatter about track prep after the race again this week. Can you explain the factors that lead to not disking the track as much as in previous years and how much that changes the racing surface throughout the day?

I have heard a few different theories about why it wasn’t ripped deep (nor has any track lately) but I am not a big fan of that strategy. I like tracks soft and deep. I like changing lines and when the track forces riders to think outside the box when approaching a difficult corner. With temperatures in ideal ranges for moisture maintenance, I don’t really understand the reasons for it being so hard pack, but the Thunder Valley base is just that. Without the addition of truckloads of dirt, the Thunder Valley track has a rock-hard base. I do like the fact that it adds variety to the series, though, so maybe it’s not all bad.

As far as the surface changing throughout the day, once it hardens, it’s not changing anymore. The only way to effect it at that point is to water heavily and then disk again, which wasn’t happening in the short timeframes we have between motos.

Elevation seems to be talked about less and less every year we come to Thunder Valley. Are we at the point with these machines where the elevation isn’t that difficult to setup the bike for?

Technology is certainly helping in that respect. As ECUs become more efficient and reliable, the elevation is not such a problem. It still reduces torque and horsepower due to lack of oxygen which will never change, but we don’t see the sputtering engines throughout the field that we used to. A slower engine is one thing, but an unpredictable engine is something altogether different. I can accept a loss in power but if I have to constantly worry about a bog or hiccup, it’s going to be a long day.