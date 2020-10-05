GEICO Honda teammates Jeremy Martin and Hunter Lawrence enjoyed mixed success at the 2020 Thunder Valley National on Saturday. Martin would lose points to Dylan Ferrandis in their championship fight despite finishing third on the day while Lawrence put in his best result of the season earning a fifth overall with 5-4 scores. Both riders spoke to the media following their days in Lakewood, Colorado.

Racer X: Jeremy, a good day for you all in all. It’s probably not what you wanted. I’m sure you were looking for that second moto win. You were in that position. You were there with Justin at the end there. You tried a couple times to get around him. He just was able to hold you off. I’m sure you didn’t really realize what was going on with Dylan behind you, but it was a wild day obviously for the 250 class. Are you happy with your third? You got an 18-point deficit going into Pala. What are you thinking going into the final round?

Jeremy Martin: For starters on just today, 4-2 for third overall. Not super stoked on that. I had a really good jump out of the gate in moto one. I just straight up, some of the guys went right around me. I don’t really know what happened there. I executed my shifts and everything pretty good. Then it was just a dog fight, really. The whole first moto I was just trying to catch the blue bikes. I inched up on Shane [McElrath] a little bit, but I’d get up on him a little bit and then he’d sprint and kind of get away and stuff. Moto two we made a change with gearing and it just helped a ton out of the gate. I got off to a really good start. I tried to definitely get in on Justin there, but he was riding really well. I thought maybe I could get him early, but he started to kind of catch onto some of my lines. Then I just threw a couple good little efforts at him and he rode well. I just didn’t have anything there and that was it.

Quite a big points deficit now going into the final round. What’s the mindset heading into Pala now?

The mindset really going into the last round is just ride my race, at this point. He’s got a pretty big gap right now. If I went 1-1, he could basically go 5-5 and he would still have it. So, he’s obviously going to go to win on Saturday, and then I’m going to be trying to win too. Just try to put myself in a good position and get some good starts and hopefully get out front and go 1-1 on the day. Maybe that will do something and put him in a situation. But he’s been nailing his starts lately. All the blue bikes have. Like I said, I’m just kind of focused one me and just going to hammer out this last round.