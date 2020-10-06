*Dedicated to the memory of Eddie Van Halen, the GOAT (1955-2020)

The penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships took place in Lakewood, Colorado and as I’ve said time and time again, this is one of the most underrated tracks on the circuit. Great viewing, good track, close to a big city, cool pits and all in all, I’ve always enjoyed coming to this race.

And yes, the weather was great. Amazing even! It was a tad chilly in the morning of course but again, can we get some fall nationals? I actually heard a rumor that the powers that be are discussing whether this could actually work or not. Like, maybe take a month or so off after SX and then start the races (which stretches them into the fall) or perhaps starting the nationals at the typical time in May and then taking a month off in then middle of August or whatever (like the GNCC series does) and then picking it up for the final rounds?

I don’t know but you’re saying there’s a chance?

Let’s get into the results, shall we?

250MX Results

1st | #32 Justin Cooper | Cold Spring Harbor, NY (2-1)

I’ve been very confused by Cooper’s performances this year because yes, he came in injured so that’s going to take time, but it’s been a while and he’s still been inconsistent which for him, is odd to see. Well this weekend he put it all together.

2nd | #14 Dylan Ferrandis | France (1-3)

Dylan had a dominant first moto and the second one, man he really had to work for that third. He even included a crash in there! The difference with elite dudes like Dylan and others is that they just use speed and fitness to salvage races like the second moto. I mean with just six laps to go he was in fifth. That would’ve been a six-point swing for J Mart but instead, he gets all the way to third and J Mart gains only two points in that moto. That’s what guys like Dylan do. Hard fought second moto!

3rd | #6 Jeremy Martin | Millville, MN (4-2)

Jeremy wasn’t stoked after the race when I talked to him, but I think he knows he gave it his all and I agree with that. He really tried hard out there and his blitzkrieg attack on Cooper in moto two was something else but…yeah, he’s not on a Yamaha YZ250F. He was on a Yamaha at one point and won two national championships on it. Now he’s not though. So…yeah.