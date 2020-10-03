Points leaders Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis headline your first look at the 2020 Fly Racing Thunder Valley National, hosted by Racer X's Jason Weigandt. Interviews with Osborne reveal the details behind his journey through the GP circuit--including that famous night where he slept in a tent in Russia--and his unlikely path back here, where he now leads a 450 championship. Dylan Ferrandis talks about the obstacles--and advantages--of being an foreign rider, as well as the lessons learned from 2019. It's all presented by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.