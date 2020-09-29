Arnaud Tonus Out for MXGP of Città di Mantova & Europe

The following is a press release from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Arnaud Tonus will not participate in the next two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship that will take place on Wednesday 30th September and Sunday 4th October in Mantova, Italy.

Tonus sustained a minor concussion at the MXGP of Lombardia on Sunday 27th September during the opening race of the Grand Prix. As a precaution the 28-year-old withdrew from the event and did not take the start for race two, instead heading home to Switzerland for further evaluation.

Following the consultation with his doctor, Tonus and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team decided together that it would be best for the Swiss rider to withdraw from the events in Mantova as an additional precaution.

Over the next week, Tonus’ health will be monitored and his return to racing will be decided only after consultation. All updates will be posted on Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when available.

“It’s a shame I can’t race,” Tonus said. “The plan is to have three days really easy to let the brain recover as much as possible and by the end of the week I will start some brain training to reactivate the system. Normally I should be able to ride in 10 days it will all depend on the symptoms and how I recover.”