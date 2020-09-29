Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Arnaud Tonus Out for MXGP of Città di Mantova & Europe

September 29, 2020 9:40am | by:
The following is a press release from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Arnaud Tonus will not participate in the next two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship that will take place on Wednesday 30th September and Sunday 4th October in Mantova, Italy.

Tonus sustained a minor concussion at the MXGP of Lombardia on Sunday 27th September during the opening race of the Grand Prix. As a precaution the 28-year-old withdrew from the event and did not take the start for race two, instead heading home to Switzerland for further evaluation.

Following the consultation with his doctor, Tonus and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team decided together that it would be best for the Swiss rider to withdraw from the events in Mantova as an additional precaution.

Over the next week, Tonus’ health will be monitored and his return to racing will be decided only after consultation. All updates will be posted on Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when available.

“It’s a shame I can’t race,” Tonus said. “The plan is to have three days really easy to let the brain recover as much as possible and by the end of the week I will start some brain training to reactivate the system. Normally I should be able to ride in 10 days it will all depend on the symptoms and how I recover.”

