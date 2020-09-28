For a moment all looked lost for Marvin Musquin, after a brutal practice crash left his afternoon in doubt at the WW Ranch National. He recovered to run up front in both motos, recording 3-3 scores to take second overall. Marvin talked about the crash in the morning, his run-in with Adam Cianciarulo battling for the lead, and plans for the final two rounds.

Racer X: Marvin, overall, I’d imagine you’re pretty happy with your day, especially considering that crash in qualifying. Do you want to walk us through your day and how everything was for you?

Marvin Musquin: That was not fun going into the motos! But it is what it is. Especially the hardest race of the year, being in my situation going into that race was very tough. There’s no giving up. I just had to go out there and try my best. That’s what I did. First moto I was in fourth place trying not to get gapped too much from the top three. I was there. Obviously, I got gifted on the last lap and got third which was really nice. Then going into the second moto, once again I was sitting on the line and thinking about that the moto was going to be tough, but once again we went out there and actually, I got a great start. Then I got into the lead when I got around AC. I felt like I carried a lot of speed into the rollers compared to him. I was on the outside and then I came in faster than him and I was like, let’s give it a try. I know it was a bummer because we hit each other and then he went down, and I didn’t. I just felt like ‘Let’s give it a try and see how it goes.’ I know it was kind of sketchy, but I feel like we’ve seen a lot of action this year already with other riders. So, no surprise. I got into the lead and then obviously after that I went back to third. I gave my best. Energy-wise I was not 100 percent, but I was trying to ride as smooth as I could. Going 3-3 for second overall is great today.