The first half of that first moto, AC and Sexton pulled away a little bit. Were you managing it? Were you worried they were getting away?

I was managing it for a while, and then we caught a pack of four lappers, and they went right by them and I caught them in the middle of the track where it’s a little bit tighter. So, it was hard for me to navigate them as quickly as they did. Then they pulled what I thought was four or five seconds and I was like, oh man. They’ve broken the tow. It’s going to be hard to get back to them. But then they started to make some small mistakes and I was able to reel it back. I felt like I kind of had some legs to go with there at the end and I was able to just kind of open the throttle and go to the front.

How do you stay within the moment in a moto like that? That was obviously huge for the championship because Adam had won the last two races and closed down the points. How do you focus on each lap and each section of the track and not think when you’re behind, “Oh, man. What’s this going to do for points?” And then when you get ahead, same thing?

That’s the razor’s edge that we ride. It’s not something that you can manage lap to lap. I knew going there today that I needed to go out there and make a statement and win both motos if I could. I’ve only done that one time in my career, so I was feeling the pressure a little bit today to go out and make it happen. It’s just one of those things where I would compare it to being a sniper or something. They just wait for that moment for a long, long time and then you go for it. So, that’s kind of what I was doing in the first moto was just waiting on my moment and it came. It was this close to not coming because the lappers. It’s hard actually, especially at the front of the 450 class to just pass someone. You almost have to come with a run and take that momentum and go by them. So, for me, once I got back to them, I had some decent speed going and I was able to make the pass and make it happen.

Same thing, when you win that moto that’s big, as you said on the podium, Mr. Momentum starts to go back your way, but you’ve got to recover and make sure you replicate that in moto two, or you’ll give those points right back. So how do you not celebrate too much, not take too much confidence from it and not get ahead of yourself?

Historically I’m better in the second motos. I’ve struggled a little bit here and there with arm pump, and the last couple weeks that’s been a lot better for me. I struggled really bad at Indiana with seventh in the first moto. So, for me, once I got through the first moto, especially with the win I knew I would be fine. The second moto I just feel more open. I don’t know if it’s because I’m older or what, but it takes me a while to get my body opened up and going.

