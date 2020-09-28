There was a sighting of the typical Eli Tomac in the second moto at WW Ranch Motocross Park in Florida, as the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider put in a huge charge from outside the top five to second and nearly stole the moto win from Zach Osborne. The 6-2 moto scores resulted in Tomac’s third overall podium of the year, his first since round three of the championship in Indiana. He spoke with the media after the race.

Racer X: Eli, third overall on the day. Overall a positive day for you. A great come-from-behind ride in the second moto. How was your day, and does this give you some confidence heading into your home race at Thunder Valley?

Eli Tomac: That was big for us just the second moto there. The first moto was kind of what I’ve been going through these past few races which is getting behind from the get-go and then not being able to push forward at all. So, moto two, much better that way, much better riding. I felt better. It’s just been a little bit of a funk. Like I said, moto two was a lot more like it.

As you know, we morons in the media come up with a million theories. You’ve won so many races and then you get a couple fourths and fifths and we’re guessing, it could be this, it could be that. Is there anything you can point at, or is it just literally like you were saying, I’ve been in a funk? Is there anything you changed or figured out today? It definitely looked more like running to the front like you usually do in moto two.

Yeah, there was no changes between one and two. I don’t know what was going on. All I can say is the level has been elevated, for sure. There’s a couple more guys in there now. It’s hard to point the finger at one thing.