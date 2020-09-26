First Look: WW Ranch National

6D Helmets presents your first look at the GEICO Motorsports WW Ranch National, from Jacksonville, Florida. Jason Weigandt discusses the sandy surface of the WW Ranch racetrack with man-made elevation changes, the first time this year that the heat may be a bit of a factor, and previews the championship battles to watch on the weekend of racing.

