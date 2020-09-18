Weege Show: Spring Creek National Pre Race

Jason Weigandt finds Justin Brayton on his walk and talk through the pits! He's very excited about that. Also, he talks about the first Fall National in decades. This year's Thor Spring Creek National from Millville, Minnesota will feel different. Could this schedule actually be a better idea for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in the future? Weege weighs in the pros and cons here.

