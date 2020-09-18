Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
It’s Complicated: Thrasher Not Debuting, Not For Reasons You’d Expect

September 18, 2020 3:30pm | by:
On Wednesday, the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team announced on Instagram that Nate Thrasher would make his pro debut this weekend at Millville. On Thursday, we heard that plan was off—and the Instagram post disappeared. We now have confirmation from the track today that Thrasher won’t be racing.

It’s not for the reasons you would expect. Thrasher is healthy and ready. But we’ve now heard that Thrasher is part of a complicated process involving the TLD team and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. As we have reported, TLD is moving to Gas Gas branding for 2021, and it wants a 450 rider. Justin Barcia is on the shopping list. Yamaha would like to keep Justin Barcia. We’ve heard this could go any number of ways—Barcia stays on Yamaha to join Star’s new 450 team, or Barcia leaves to go to TLD Gas Gas.

Enter Thrasher. With TLD moving to Gas Gas, some of the TLD rider’s deals have to be redone. This gave an opening for someone else to talk to Thrasher, and Star Racing pounced. With Star now talking to Thrasher for the future, there’s no rush for TLD to get him out on track this weekend. 

Meanwhile, if Star is considering signing a TLD rider, TLD is considering signing a Star Rider. TLD Gas Gas really needs a 450 guy like Barcia for 2021. Consider this, in some way, almost like a trade—the TLD team would take the veteran win-now-450 guy (Barcia) and Star takes the future prospect (Thrasher).

All we know for sure is that Nate Thrasher won’t be making his pro debut this weekend. But we think this all points to Thrasher racing for Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha next year, and Justin Barcia riding for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull Gas Gas next year.

Maybe. Just a week ago, we heard Barcia was for sure staying with Yamaha, and now that’s back up in the air. Just two days ago, we heard Thrasher was racing this Saturday for TLD. Now that's not happening. Things are changing fast, so don’t take anything for certain yet. The silly season keeps getting sillier!

