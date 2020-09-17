Ty Masterpool Out for 2020 Spring Creek National

Following his rough second moto crash at the RedBud 2 National, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Ty Masterpool will sit out this weekend's Spring Creek National in order to heal some nerve damage in his leg.

The crash occurred late in the race when Masterpool was trying to hold off Jett Lawrence. The fall resulted in both riders going down with Masterpool visibly in some pain as he tried to remount his machine. Masterpool took to social media this evening to explain that there is not any bone damage from the crash but the swelling in his leg is still such that he needs further healing.

Read Masterpool's full post below: