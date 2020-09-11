Racerhead #37

OH CANADA (Matthes)

Well, that's a wrap on the motocross tour of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series. Like everywhere, the guys up there were affected by COVID-19 and had to shorten their schedule and move events. The whole West Coast part of the series was scrapped, and at some point the Quebec round was canceled as well, so the series visited just three tracks for the five rounds. To get the motos in, the guys did a unique three-moto format as well with one moto on Saturday, two on Sunday.

The surprise of the series was no doubt GDR Honda's Dylan Wright dominating the MX1 series as a rookie to take the title. Wright was the MX2 Champion last year, so it's not totally a surprise, but for Dylan to figure everything out this soon was a tad eye-opening. He won four overalls and seemed to be able to rip through the pack whenever he needed to, or he would just take off if he got the start. Phil Nicoletti was the only rider to give Dylan a bit of a challenge in the series until an injured hand caused him to miss the final round and drop from second to fifth in the series. #PoorPhil

Wright's emergence might mean a long few years for his competitors, as he's grasped this level of speed and fitness right away. Very impressive. Another bit of news was the retirement of Monster Kawasaki's Matt Goerke after the last round of SX (four rounds over two weekends are left). Matt's had a great career down south and up there as well, winning two MX1 titles in his time there. Also, he was a Southwick National overall winner here in the U.S. of course.

In MX2 it was Red Bull KTM Canada's Jess Pettis doing what Wright did and dominating MX2. Pettis won the 2018 MX2 title and then got hurt last year. So there were some questions on whether Pettis could get back to his old form, and they were answered in resounding fashion with his great season.

ET & FILTHY (Matthes)

We added sets of signed race gear from Eli Tomac (gathered at Redbud 2) and Phil Nicoletti for the eBay auction for injured rider Tevin Tapia. All proceeds from the sale of these and all the other gear will go to Tevin to help him in his recovery from his injuries. Happy bidding!

Canceled (Cont’d) (DC)

So far we have been very fortunate to have gotten more than half of the scaled-down 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in. It’s taken a crazy amount of planning and countless hours on Zoom calls just to get the series up and running in mid-August. We’ve also had to make difficult decisions already, with more possibly on the horizon as each area of the country remains in flux as everyone combats the coronavirus. And even just this week we got good news out of Colorado that the penultimate round at Thunder Valley will in fact run the first Saturday in October, with a limited amount of spectators. Like MXGP in Europe, which has also had to make some tough decisions and try some unique measures—like tripleheaders in Italy with three races in a week—in order to get a complete championship in despite the pandemic. Just having these races is helping teams stay afloat, riders and race staff earn salaries, and us fans a chance to see our beloved sport continue in 2020.

But in other places and with other forms of racing, they haven’t been as lucky. This week the postponed and rescheduled Daytona 200, which was supposed to go off the week after the 50th Daytona Supercross back in March, only to be stopped in its tracks by the nationwide shutdown, finally decided that they could not make it work in 2020, announcing the cancellation of the big race, which had been reset for October 17. Same goes for the Australian Supercross Championship, which announced it was also going to park itself for 2020.

“It’s really disappointing for all of us involved with supercross in Australia to have to cancel this year’s series,” said Adam Bailey, one of the co-founders of AUS SX Holdings, which runs the series. “We wanted to hold out for as long as we could, to try and get some semblance of supercross competition up and running for this year and things were looking great for a fantastic 2020 series only a few weeks ago. With the ever-changing situation we’re up against with COVID-19 however evolving so rapidly recently, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s series. Supercross has been on a massive upward trend and we’re working tirelessly to ensure that this growth pattern continues.”

This bad news for Justin Brayton, who of course spends a lot of time on that circuit riding for the Penrite Honda team. It’s also bad news for the sport down there, as they already had their Australian Motocross Championship on ice. Just a few more reminders that this is 2020, and we’re really glad to have at least have a few big races still up and running both in North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, the national news media is having a field day with what happened following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last month. One study went so far as to make the case that the rally caused 260,000 COVID-19 cases. That number is "dramatically more than the number of cases tied to the rally reported by both the South Dakota health department and the Associated Press," according to USA Today. For what it’s worth, Humphrey’s County in Tennessee, where Loretta Lynn’s was being held at roughly the same time as Sturgis, has had no uptick in cases.

250 (Andras Hegyi)

Last year, Tanel “The Estonian Express” Leok celebrated his 250th GP start at the Grand Prix of France. Leok is racing this season as well, and he has now participated in 268 GPs in all. On Wednesday at the GP of Faenza, the Italian legend Antonio Cairoli joined Leok as the only riders to ever make it to 250 GP races. The nine-time FIM Motocross World Champion debuted in the in 2002 and has raced there full-time there since 2004. Cairoli took part in 70 GPs in the MX2 class and has now been in 180 GPs and counting in the MX1/MXGP category. During his 250 GPs, Cairoli has earned 90 total wins, which ties him for second all-time with Jeffrey Herlings. (Stefan Everts has the most with 101.) Cairoli is the record-holder in two other categories, with his 168 podium results and 177 moto wins, though Herlings is close behind with 173.

Interestingly, the Australian legend Chad Reed also hit 250 starts this year—in Monster Energy AMA Supercross alone! Reed started out in MXGP for a couple of years before moving to the States in 2002, the same year that Cairoli raced his very first MXGP. Reed was riding in the 125 class, but he did ride his first few AMA Supercross races on a YZ250 in the premier class. Hats off to all three of these ironmen, Antonio Cairoli, Tanel Leok, and Chad Reed.

At the other end of the age scale, Jorge Prado made his maiden MXGP win on Wednesday in Italy a special one. The two-time MX2 world champion from Spain became the youngest MXGP winner ever in the current premier class. He overtook the Belgian rider Kevin Strijbos, who won the Czech GP in 2005 at the age of 19 years, 11 months, 25 days old. Prado’s age on Wednesday was 19 years, 8 months, 4 days. Prado became only the second Spanish GP winner in MXGP. Jonathan Barragan won a total of six GP collected between 2007 and 2009. So thanks to Prado, the Spanish national anthem was played again in the premier class after 11 years.

Read more on what’s going on with MXGP from our man in Europe, Adam Wheeler.

Red Hat Trick (Andras Hegyi)

Two-time 250 Pro Motocross Champion Jeremy Martin is a proper veteran in the small-bore motocross series. He debuted there in 2012 and has been a regular contender there since 2013, though he missed much of 2018 and all of 2019 with a serious back injury. Now J-Mart is back and arguably stronger than ever. Regarding wins and podiums, he is one of the most successful 125/250 MX riders ever, with 17 victories and 36 podiums, plus those two titles in 2014 and '15. But despite his great results, Jeremy Martin has never been able to assemble any long winning streaks. In fact, before this current season, the younger Martin brother could get only two consecutive wins. But this year the ice was broken and Jeremy pulled off a hockey-like hat trick by winning Loretta Lynn’s 2, the Ironman, and the RedBud 1 round last Friday. In doing so Martin became the eighth Honda racer to get at least three consecutive wins in 125/250 MX.

Jeremy Martin's current season notwithstanding, of all the riders listed below, Mike Kiedrowski is the only one who did not win the championship in the year in which he won three in a row, as he finished 1990 as runner-up, losing the title by a single point to Suzuki-mounted Guy Cooper.

Honda riders to get at least three consecutive wins in the 125/250 motocross

Marty Smith (1975) 6 consecutive wins

Ron Lechien (1985) 5 wins in a row

Micky Dymond (1987) 3 wins in a row

Mike Kiedrowski* (1990) 3 wins in a row

Steve Lamson (1995) 4 wins in a row

Steve Lamson (1996) 7 wins in a row

Trey Canard (2010) 4 wins in a row

Eli Tomac (2013) 5 wins in a row,

Jeremy Martin (2020) 3 wins in a row