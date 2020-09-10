*Main image courtesy of Ray Archer/Kawasaki Racing Team.

Racing on repeat. There was little time or possibility to change the Monte Coralli hard pack for the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. With the pleasant summer climate still in place, the Grand Prix ‘Citta di Faenza’ had a very similar look to the Italian fixture the previous Sunday. There was one big difference, however. Read on for some of the happenings from the second fixture in Italy.

1. No wolf at the door

Red Bull KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings ran to a 1-1 finish last Sunday and registered the first perfect scorecard in MXGP this season by overhauling holeshotting teammate Jorge Prado. Monster Energy Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer pushed the Dutchman all the way to the flag in the second moto. Herlings’ seemingly minor mistake landing from a jump and getting cross-rutted on just his fourth lap of Free Practice on Wednesday would have costly repercussions but removed a big orange obstacle from other riders’ ambitions.

Seewer would prevail over the rapid-starting Prado for his first MXGP moto win and HRC’s Tim Gajser would finally emerge from his mediocracy out of the gate for his fifth success in the second moto. Behind them both Prado would patiently click down the laps, this time without the mistakes that blighted his last outing at Faenza three days beforehand. His 2-2 meant a first premier class overall victory from just seven appearances and with a broken collarbone and femur still distant in the rear-view mirror. The achievement also ensured that all three of Red Bull KTM’s riders have now triumphed in 2020: Cairoli, Herlings and Prado taking spoils in six of the seven rounds.

Not for the first time in recent memory, Herlings was conspicuous by his absence. The fall was awkward but the way the 2018 champion hit the hard pack was brutal, with most of the impact on his head and neck then flipping the soon-to-be 26-year-old into a deformed somersault. Herlings momentarily lost but then swiftly regained feeling throughout his body. A scary nosebleed hinted at the hit to his head while his neck and shoulder caused enough pain and concern for the championship leader to be airlifted to a nearby hospital and then eventually for MRIs and CT scans at a bigger facility in the city of Bologna. Thankfully, he was discharged that same afternoon without any clear, evident breaks and began transportation back to his home and base in Belgium for another examination. Team Manager Dirk Gruebel cast doubt on his MXGP participation until more was known about his condition.