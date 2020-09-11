RedBud 2

Alex Martin made his 130th start. The Minnesota native finished 8-9 for ninth overall. Shane McElrath earned his fourth career moto win in the first moto. Again, Jett Lawrence and Ty Masterpool went at it for the final moto podium spot. This time around Jett held on for his first moto podium. Masterpool fell while leading the race but still took fourth. He was impressive in his first two rounds of the season. Masterpool led 22 laps in the four motos in Michigan.

RJ Hampshire finished 2-3 to earn his second career overall win. Hampshire’s win comes two years and 20 days (or 751 days total) since he won the Budds Creek National on August 18, 2018, aboard a GEICO Honda.

“I honestly I wasn’t sure until I saw Zacho over there and he said, ‘Yeah, you did it!’” Hampshire said. “Man, this is special…I gotta celebrate with my family tonight…it’s been a lot of ups and downs but stoked to be here and stoked to be on top.”

In the overall podium, McElrath’s 1-10 edged out J-Mart’s 11-1 for third. Martin took his 33rd moto win, which moves him into fifth all-time in the 250 Class.

Through five rounds (ten motos), the 250 Class has had five different moto winners:

Jeremy Martin (4)

Dylan Ferrandis (3)

RJ Hampshire

Alex Martin

Shane McElrath

While there have only been three overall winners in the first five rounds, there has been six riders with at least one overall podium finish:

Jeremy Martin (4)

Dylan Ferrandis (4)

RJ Hampshire (3)

Shane McElrath (2)

Alex Martin

Brandon Hartranft

The premier class saw Adam Cianciarulo collect his first career 450 moto win when he took the checkered flag of the day. Cianciarulo was leading the second moto until a tip over while passing a lapper dropped him to third place behind Osborne and Blake Baggett. Baggett would go on to win the race, his first moto win since the 2019 High Point National (his fifth career 450 moto win). His 6-1 earned him second overall on the day—the tenth overall podium of his career and the first since the 2018 Thunder Valley National (June 2, 2018) over two years ago.

Adam Cianciarulo went 1-3 for his first overall 450 win in his fifth start. Stats man Clinton Fowler pointed out that Cianciarulo and Osborne have been out in front of the pack most often through five rounds. AC is third to Osborne in points, but second in several other statistical categories.

Laps Led:

Cianciarulo's 37 vs. Zach Osborne’s 58. Rounds with Laps Led:

3 vs. Osborne’s 5. Motos with Laps Led:

4 vs. Osborne’s 6. Holeshots:

2 vs. Osborne’s 4. Top 5s:

8 vs. Osborne’s 9.

Check out more of Fowler’s work from the race on PulpMX.com’s RedBud 2 National advanced analytics post.

Osborne also leads the class with an average finish of 2.7. Musquin sits in second with an average finish of 4.1. Third is Tomac with a 6.3.