450 CLASS
Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT
Comment: Anderson underwent surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had originally been used to repair a broken arm in 2019. Anderson took to social media on Friday and appeared to announce that his season is over. This comes after the initial thought was that he and the team would re-evaluate his situation with a few rounds left in the series to see if he could come back to racing.
View this post on Instagram
really really bummed on my season ending. I aggravated my arm in Tennessee w/ a first turn crash ,, didn’t think it was a big deal.. well last weekend didn’t crash but landed hard on a jump and my plate backed away from my bone which caused discomfort and tendon damage in my wrist.. During the season I always get overwhelmed with how busy we are and wanting a break,, but right now I got that break... I’m sitting here watching the races so bummed I’m not out there doin what I love. I love it and these tough injuries remind me how much I enjoy what I do! Sorry my fans and all my badass sponsors I’m not out there ripping it up for you guys but I’ll be back! @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @rockstarenergy @alpinestars @oakleymotorsports @airohelmet_racing
Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN
Comment: Bloss sprained his ankle in the second moto at RedBud 1. He’s going to attempt to race on Monday.
Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT
Comment: A fractured scaphoid will keep Hand off the bars for the rest of the season.
Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Plessinger is out for the season due to a dislocated wrist.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE: sorry it’s been a bit since I’ve updated on the wrist but it’s been 7 weeks since I broke It and got surgery. As everyone who has broken the scaphoid before knows It takes time to heal because of restricted blood flow. Doing all I can to get back to It as well as being cautious. More to come soon! Thanks for all the support guys 👊🏻❤️
Luke Renzland - head | out
Comment: Renzland posted on Instagram this morning that he will be out for the second RedBud race after a crash on Friday in the first moto and an even harder crash in the second moto. Below is his caption on the post, explaining his situation:
"Another L at RedBud 1.. Crash in moto 1 while running in the teens knocked me way off the back of the pack and put in a hard charge for no points. Moto 2 kartwheeled myself into another stratosphere and hit my head pretty good. Not allowed to race tomorrow because of that situation so the deal keeps getting better. There’s a new Jerry in town 🤦🏻♂️ Next step is to see a doc and get cleared to race... It’s been beyond frustrating, one thing leads to another and it’s tough to stop the backward momentum. But we will keep it moving and get back to where we belong. Thank you once again to everyone supporting the effort!"
Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT
Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.
Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT
Comment: Webb is out for the season with several herniated discs in his back. The injury is a product of his huge get-off in Arlington earlier this year.
250 CLASS
Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Forkner is out for the season after a supercross crash resulted in injuries to his pancreas, liver, kidneys, and spleen. Part of his pancreas, and all of his spleen, were removed. Forkner is back riding but is out for the season.
Jarrett Frye – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Frye tore his ACL in February. He’s scheduled to return to action at Spring Creek.
Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Marchbanks is currently out due to injuries sustained during supercross. He’s expected to miss the whole season.
Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion.
Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT
Comment: Nichols is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair damage to his hand suffered in supercross and will miss the entire season.
Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Smith is out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered at Daytona. Like Forkner, Smith is riding again but will not compete in any nationals this year.
Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT
Comment: Tapia suffered a major crash in early August and sustained fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra that required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills.