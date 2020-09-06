Luke Renzland - head | out

Comment: Renzland posted on Instagram this morning that he will be out for the second RedBud race after a crash on Friday in the first moto and an even harder crash in the second moto. Below is his caption on the post, explaining his situation:

"Another L at RedBud 1.. Crash in moto 1 while running in the teens knocked me way off the back of the pack and put in a hard charge for no points. Moto 2 kartwheeled myself into another stratosphere and hit my head pretty good. Not allowed to race tomorrow because of that situation so the deal keeps getting better. There’s a new Jerry in town 🤦🏻‍♂️ Next step is to see a doc and get cleared to race... It’s been beyond frustrating, one thing leads to another and it’s tough to stop the backward momentum. But we will keep it moving and get back to where we belong. Thank you once again to everyone supporting the effort!"

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb is out for the season with several herniated discs in his back. The injury is a product of his huge get-off in Arlington earlier this year.