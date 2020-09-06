Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Articles
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: RedBud 2

Injury Report RedBud 2

September 6, 2020 11:30am
by:

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT

Comment: Anderson underwent surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had originally been used to repair a broken arm in 2019. Anderson took to social media on Friday and appeared to announce that his season is over. This comes after the initial thought was that he and the team would re-evaluate his situation with a few rounds left in the series to see if he could come back to racing.

View this post on Instagram

really really bummed on my season ending. I aggravated my arm in Tennessee w/ a first turn crash ,, didn’t think it was a big deal.. well last weekend didn’t crash but landed hard on a jump and my plate backed away from my bone which caused discomfort and tendon damage in my wrist.. During the season I always get overwhelmed with how busy we are and wanting a break,, but right now I got that break... I’m sitting here watching the races so bummed I’m not out there doin what I love. I love it and these tough injuries remind me how much I enjoy what I do! Sorry my fans and all my badass sponsors I’m not out there ripping it up for you guys but I’ll be back! @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @rockstarenergy @alpinestars @oakleymotorsports @airohelmet_racing

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Bloss sprained his ankle in the second moto at RedBud 1. He’s going to attempt to race on Monday.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: A fractured scaphoid will keep Hand off the bars for the rest of the season.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger is out for the season due to a dislocated wrist.

Luke Renzland - head | out

Comment: Renzland posted on Instagram this morning that he will be out for the second RedBud race after a crash on Friday in the first moto and an even harder crash in the second moto. Below is his caption on the post, explaining his situation:

"Another L at RedBud 1.. Crash in moto 1 while running in the teens knocked me way off the back of the pack and put in a hard charge for no points. Moto 2 kartwheeled myself into another stratosphere and hit my head pretty good. Not allowed to race tomorrow because of that situation so the deal keeps getting better. There’s a new Jerry in town 🤦🏻‍♂️ Next step is to see a doc and get cleared to race... It’s been beyond frustrating, one thing leads to another and it’s tough to stop the backward momentum. But we will keep it moving and get back to where we belong. Thank you once again to everyone supporting the effort!"

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb is out for the season with several herniated discs in his back. The injury is a product of his huge get-off in Arlington earlier this year.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Forkner is out for the season after a supercross crash resulted in injuries to his pancreas, liver, kidneys, and spleen. Part of his pancreas, and all of his spleen, were removed. Forkner is back riding but is out for the season.

Jarrett Frye – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Frye tore his ACL in February. He’s scheduled to return to action at Spring Creek.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks is currently out due to injuries sustained during supercross. He’s expected to miss the whole season.

Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion.

Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT

Comment: Nichols is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair damage to his hand suffered in supercross and will miss the entire season.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered at Daytona. Like Forkner, Smith is riding again but will not compete in any nationals this year.

Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT

Comment: Tapia suffered a major crash in early August and sustained fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra that required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills.

Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now