Road 2 Recovery Fund Established for Tevin Tapia

On Friday, August 7, Supercross and Motocross Privateer rider Tevin Tapia suffered a major crash at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. The 28-year-old was injured while practicing for the first round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He was immediately transported via Air Ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent a successful surgery to address fractures to the C6 and C7 vertebrae on Friday evening. Surgeons performed a spinal fusion connecting the two fractured vertebrae and installed stabilization hardware from his C5 to C7 vertebrae.

Tevin is in stable condition with feeling throughout his body however he currently has no movement or muscle control in his left leg. It is expected that he will remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few more days, then moved to the in-patient rehabilitation division of this hospital for one month. Doctors are optimistic that with intensive and long-term therapy, Tevin will regain full movement and control of his left leg.

The medical bills are anticipated to be substantial as Tevin was without any medical insurance coverage, therefore, the Road 2 Recovery Foundation has opened a fundraising campaign to assist Tevin with all medical bills.

If you are able, please donate to Tevin’s R2R Fund. You can leave a positive message and well-wishes below for Tevin and his family to read.