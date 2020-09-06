Monday’s RedBud 2 National should see significantly different conditions than Friday. We are expecting rain on both Sunday afternoon and then again overnight leading into practice. That should leave the track much softer and deeper than what we saw just a few days ago. While that forecast sounds ominous, I think it will actually be more in the range of what we consider “normal” for RedBud. The track will be rutty and a bit slower than Friday, but both of those are standard RedBud conditions on national weekend.

The bigger question is how will the changing conditions effect the results. On Friday, we saw both Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne run off to 1-1 results, changing the overall feel of the championship in both classes. Their rivals will be looking for a reversal on Monday, undoing the damage done. One key to Friday’s success was in the first 100 yards of the day, that all-important start. The end-of-day results were very easily correlated to the first lap positioning. Even for heavyweights like Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, their poor starts really made life difficult. They will surely be looking to correct that on Monday afternoon.