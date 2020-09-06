The fifth round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Monday, September 7, at the RedBud 2 National in Buchanon, Michigan.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold and live on NBC Sports Network starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place at the MXGP of Italy on Wednesday, September 7, as well. This will be the second of three consecutive rounds in Italy, which will take place on September 6, 9, and 13.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

RedBud 2