Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Articles
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: RedBud 2 and MXGP of Faenza

How to Watch RedBud 2 and MXGP of Faenza

September 6, 2020 1:45pm

The fifth round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Monday, September 7, at the RedBud 2 National in Buchanon, Michigan.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold and live on NBC Sports Network starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place at the MXGP of Italy on Wednesday, September 7, as well. This will be the second of three consecutive rounds in Italy, which will take place on September 6, 9, and 13.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

RedBud 2

  • Motocross

    RedBud National II

     Monday, September 7
    RedBud MX
    Buchanan, MI US United States
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 7 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 7 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 7 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 7 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 7 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 7 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 7 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 7 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The 2020 RedBud 2 National broadcast/streaming schedule.
The 2020 RedBud 2 National broadcast/streaming schedule. Pro Motocross

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States172
2Marvin Musquin La Reole France146
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States133
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States129
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States125
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States181
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France169
3Alex Martin Millville, MN United States133
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States130
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States128
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands263
2Antonio Cairoli Italy203
3Tim Gajser Slovenia196
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania186
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland178
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium325
2Tom Vialle France318
3Maxime Renaux France281
4Jed Beaton Australia223
5Mathys Boisrame France216
Full Standings

RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS

Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites

Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders

Episode 3: 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Live Timing

Race Center

RedBud 2 Injury Report

2020 AMA National Numbers

Teams

General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Pro Motocross

Twitter—@ProMotocross

Instagram—@ProMotocross

Facebook—@AmericanMotocross

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Monday, September 7

7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews 

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle

4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle

8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Buchanan, Michigan.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now