Racer X and Jason Weigandt are on the scene for round four of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the RedBud 1 National in Buchanan, Michigan. Weigandt provides a preview of the first of two RedBud rounds, and discusses the importance of recovery during the quick turnaround of the doubleheader only four days apart. We've also got interviews with Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, and Justin Cooper.

Weigandt also discusses how Ferrandis' championship hopes are looking through three rounds, his main competitor J-Mart, and Cooper's rough start to the championship after limited testing because of a hand injury suffered after the supercross finale. First Look is brought to you by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection.