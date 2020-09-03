Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Full Schedule

First Look: 2020 RedBud 1 National

September 3, 2020 9:30pm | by:

Racer X and Jason Weigandt are on the scene for round four of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the RedBud 1 National in Buchanan, Michigan. Weigandt provides a preview of the first of two RedBud rounds, and discusses the importance of recovery during the quick turnaround of the doubleheader only four days apart. We've also got interviews with Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, and Justin Cooper.

Weigandt also discusses how Ferrandis' championship hopes are looking through three rounds, his main competitor J-Mart, and Cooper's rough start to the championship after limited testing because of a hand injury suffered after the supercross finale. First Look is brought to you by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection.

