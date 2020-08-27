450 CLASS

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hand is out for the season with a fractured scaphoid.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: A dislocated wrist is currently keeping Plessinger off the racetrack. In the meantime, Broc Tickle is filling in for him.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen will miss Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross due to nagging health issues he’s been dealing with for quite some time. In January, Roczen revealed he’d been dealing with Epstein-Barr virus, and was battling shingles during the Salt Lake City leg of supercross. Christian Craig will handle fill-in duties this summer while Roczen recovers.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: After experiencing severe pain at the season opener, it was discovered Webb has several herniated discs in his back, an injury stemming from his big crash in Dallas. He’s out for the season.