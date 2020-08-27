Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Ironman

Injury Report Ironman

August 27, 2020 3:15pm
by:

450 CLASS

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hand is out for the season with a fractured scaphoid.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: A dislocated wrist is currently keeping Plessinger off the racetrack. In the meantime, Broc Tickle is filling in for him.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen will miss Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross due to nagging health issues he’s been dealing with for quite some time. In January, Roczen revealed he’d been dealing with Epstein-Barr virus, and was battling shingles during the Salt Lake City leg of supercross. Christian Craig will handle fill-in duties this summer while Roczen recovers.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: After experiencing severe pain at the season opener, it was discovered Webb has several herniated discs in his back, an injury stemming from his big crash in Dallas. He’s out for the season.

View this post on Instagram

So the news is out. About a month ago I had a practice accident where I re injured my back in the same areas as Dallas. We got it checked out and at the time it was 2 bulged disks. We were able to manage the best we could with riding an training the last month with good and bad days. Well Saturday during practice 2 I had a crash that upset my back and as the day went on it got worse and worse with moto 2 being a disaster. Well Monday I got checked again and we found that I have 3 herniated disks in my back as well as a torn nerve and bone contusions on my sacrum and both iliac joints. With that being said I need to rest my back and doing the proper procedures to make sure my back is fine for the rest of my career. Thank you to all my sponsors for the continued support. I’m pissed off but in racing s*** happens and I will be determined as ever in 2021 to get back on top

A post shared by Cooper Webb (@cooperwebb2) on

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Forkner is back on the bike after a supercross crash resulted in injuries to his pancreas, liver, kidneys, and spleen. Part of his pancreas, and all of his spleen, were removed. He’s likely out for the season.

Jarrett Frye – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Frye tore his ACL in February. He’ll miss some races, but still plans on making his pro debut at some point this season.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Lawrence’s shoulder popped out during the first moto at Loretta Lynn’s 2. The hope is that there’s no damage. He’ll ride this week to confirm, and as of now, the plan is to go racing at Ironman.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks is currently out due to injuries sustained during supercross. He’s working toward getting back on the bike, but he’s likely out for the season.

Ty Masterpool – LEG | OUT

Comment: Masterpool is working on being ready to race at some point this season after breaking his leg in June. Judging by the following edit from his Instagram, he’s coming along pretty well.

Kevin Moranz – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Moranz crashed during qualifying at the opener and got banged up. He plans on returning this weekend.

Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Mosiman, who will miss Ironman due to a concussion, will reevaluate his condition with the team after round three.

Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT

Comment: Nichols underwent surgery to repair damage to his hand suffered in supercross. Currently there is no specified return date, although it’s hopeful we’ll see him back this season.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered at Daytona.

Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sanayei crashed at the opener and popped his shoulder out. He’d hoped to return to racing at Ironman, but at time of posting the word was that he’d sit the weekend out and come back for the fourth round.

Jalek Swoll – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Swoll is currently out with a “mild concussion.” He’s week-to-week but will miss Ironman.

Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now