Middle ground isn’t a term often used in the same sentence as Justin Barcia unless it’s to point out his utter lack of it. An extremely polarizing rider who always rides with a lot of heart, Barcia developed a reputation early for being a provocative and fiery rider, one whose legendary aggression has only grown in the time since he was given the nickname, Bam Bam. What other rider, before even moving up to the premier class full time, can say they were called disrespectful by Ryan Dungey and a “pain in the ass” by Chad Reed? Barcia’s forceful (some may even call it antagonistic) nature hasn’t always worked out in his favor, but from a spectator point of view, it sure has produced a monster list of highlights, which got bigger last Saturday when Barcia scrubbed his way past Adam Cianciarulo at Ironman Raceway. This one certainly wasn’t dirty, but it sure was spectacular, and the clip spurred an online bench racing session here at Racer X about all the times Barcia has either been involved in, or created, footage that makes you hit the rewind button repeatedly. When the virtual dust settled, we’d come up with, and laughed about, quite a few examples, which we decided to share with you for this week’s ‘The List.’ Let us know which ones we missed in the comments section below.

Vs. Daytona

Love him or hate him, you have to admit the dude sends it when he’s feeling it. His performance in the second moto last week at Ironman is proof enough of that, but truth is, he’s been doing it for years. Need proof? Check out this clip of him trying to set up a move on Ryan Villopoto in Daytona. Be sure to watch the slow-mo at the end.