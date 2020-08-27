Round three takes us to Crawfordsville, Indiana, and the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National! After a record long stint at the Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch, I would bet that teams, riders, and MX Sports staff are ready for a change in scenery. The weather has been a little uncooperative, too, making for a tough week if you’re a mechanic. This weekend is going to get a little dicey on that front, as well, with Hurricane Laura making her way into America’s heartland this week. All eyes will be on that storm and the effect is has on Saturday’s weather.

Dirty Little Secrets

The Ironman event is no stranger to inclement weather, seeing mudfests in 2015 and 2018. On a dry day, this track can present incredible dirt and conditions. The loamy dirt will be rutty and technical but also provides ample passing opportunities. The Ironman track also boasts a few of the larger jumps on the series calendar. These jumps center around the only real elevation changes which also add to the grandeur of these jumps. I participated in the Legends exhibition in 2015 and can tell you firsthand that these jumps are nothing to sneeze at (are we still allowed to make sneezing jokes in the time of COVID-19?).

Another interesting aspect to note is the tire choice for Saturday. In softer conditions (read: mud), riders will gravitate towards a very aggressive “scoop” tire. The tire is built just like it sounds and is right on the limit for what is allowed in racing (there are rules disallowing a paddle tire). That “scoop” is designed to displace as much mud and water as possible, propelling riders forward. That scoop also lessens the size and scope of a side knob. Those side knobs provide corner stability. When the motorcycle is leaned over, that side knob is what provides grip and confidence. The conversation about whether to use the “scoop” tire or something a step less aggressive is a common one. Riders know that the more aggressive the tire profile, more straight-line acceleration comes along with it and a better start. Once on the track, though, if the track has a hard base or flat corners requiring aggressive lean angle, that “scoop” tire can become a liability. Losing that side grip becomes incredibly difficult to manage, even if it provided a better start. With weather growing iffier by the hour, this tire choice could be the talk of Saturday morning. If the rain comes, the “scoop” tire will be a no-brainer. If it’s in that grey area of soft spots but a drying base, that’s where the tough decision comes in.