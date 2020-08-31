The Ironman National has come and gone and it was a great race no doubt about it. On the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Cade Clason to the studio to talk about the race and more.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia had a terrific second moto and has been very good through three rounds so far. We’ll have Bam Bam on to talk about his race and his thoughts on his season so far, and more. Also, we have to touch on the SLC SX series for him as well.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Brandon Hartranft scored his first career podium in the 250 Class at Ironman with two great rides. He got good starts, his fitness was great and all in all, it might just be a breakout ride for him. We’ll have Brandon on the show tonight to talk about his race and more.

Aldon Baker didn’t win the 450SX title this year for the first time, in like, a decade. But his rider is currently leading the 450 Class points and of course, his program is working as usual. We’ll have Aldon on tonight to talk about the season for his guys, training questions in general, and more.

RedBud MX’s Tim Ritchie will call in to talk about the historic doubleheader happening this weekend at his track, what changes he’s going to make, whether Steve Matthes can ride there in between races, the amateur day program, and more.

