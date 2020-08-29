Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway for the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
After two rounds of less than ideal conditions, it appears the weather may finally be somewhat on our side here for the third round. As the remaining tropical storm of what was Hurricane Laura circles through the mid-country, some rainfall greeted the paddock overnight, but the track was said to be able to take some water this week and remain fine. With sunnier skies expected today, Ironman might be the first true test for everyone in this Pro Motocross championship.
Dylan Ferrandis enters as the 250 class points leader for the second week in a row, though his points lead has shrunk just a bit. Jeremy Martin, on the heels of his first overall win in two years, sits just six points back of the Frenchman as the duo has now split overall victories. However, neither of them picked up a moto win at the second round of the series which instead went to RJ Hampshire and Alex Martin. Still early days in this championship yet, but it appears the title favorites may already be putting their best foot forwards heading towards the middle part of this shortened season.
On historical implications, Ferrandis won here last year in rather dominant form. The softer Indiana soil usually creates a great racetrack full of many different lines and passing opportunities which helps Ferrandis who often struggles with his starts. Aside from a crash to shake things up, look for today’s racing to provide a sense of normalcy in this smaller bore division.
The upside-down season in the 450 class so far has been a shock to the system for many expecting a walk in the park fourth consecutive title for Eli Tomac. Tomac suffered double DNF finishes at the second round and now sits 40 points down of Zach Osborne in the championship. Osborne on his own merit now has taken two wins on the trot and commands a 19-point lead in the championship over training partner Marvin Musquin.
Musquin and Osborne share some history at Ironman as the two collided early in the second moto here last year which left Musquin a damaged knee that would keep him on the sidelines from racing up until two weeks ago. Prior to the collision, Musquin had put together arguably his greatest ride ever having caught and passed Eli Tomac and then Ken Roczen to win the first moto. Both riders will be simply looking to maximize their points here today while Tomac is already in a must win situation.
With the championship drama already heating up in both classes, and now finally a dry race potentially on hand, Ironman could be looked at as the true start of this season.
- Motocross
FIRST TIMED PRACTICES
As riders hit the dampened racetrack for the first time, lap times were dropping from the moment the 250B group hit the track all the way through until the last laps of the 250A group. Justin Cooper found himself on top of the sheets for the first time this year as the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider is playing catch up early in this season. Rookie Jo Shimoda followed him through with Jeremy Martin putting down the third best time.
Similar to the mud races in the first two rounds, the lap time differential among the top 10 was bigger than usually seen with over three seconds separating Cooper out front to Hampshire down in P10.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Floyd
|2:21.228
|Paris, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Kevin Moranz
|2:21.360
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Cody Williams
|2:23.466
|Barneveld, WI
|Husqvarna TC125
|4
|Dennis Gritzmacher
|2:24.559
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Mathias Jorgensen
|2:24.925
|Bjerge
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|2:17.521
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|2:17.814
|Winchester, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|2:19.277
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|2:19.435
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Derek Drake
|2:19.539
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Adam Cianciarulo turned heads in the first 450A session as he put down an astonishing lap time of 2:14.341 that left him nearly two seconds clear of the field when the session ended. With the track still a bit sticky and muddy from the rainfall, riders looked to be searching for smooth lines more than anything as they work to get setup dialed for the drier conditions later.
Championship leader Zach Osborne ended up down in P8 ahead of defending champion Eli Tomac who put his Monster Energy Kawasaki in P10. Dean Wilson suffered a fall early in the session but would get moving again and log the 27th fastest time.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2:14.341
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|2:16.042
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Christian Craig
|2:16.335
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Jason Anderson
|2:16.402
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Fredrik Noren
|2:16.598
|Lidköping
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Bryce Backaus
|2:29.520
|Neillsville, WI
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Justin Wolf
|2:32.166
|franklin, WI
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Austin Wagner
|2:33.282
|Niles, MI
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Luke Neese
|2:33.479
|Jamestown, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Tylor Skodras
|2:33.723
|Sussex, WI
|Husqvarna FC 450
SECOND TIMED PRACTICES
The final qualifying sessions of the day came down to a hot lap war between Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammates Shane McElrath and Dylan Ferrandis in the 250 class. Ferrandis has initially laid down a blistering time to be the first rider to get down in to the 2:13’s but McElrath would eclipse that time late in the session as he nearly dropped down into the 2:12’s.
“Honestly, it was a little surprising,” said McElrath. “On my fast lap, I almost quit just because I had so many bad segments and mistakes. You would hit a rut and one lap it’s good, the next lap it’s a big hole. I feel good today. God’s blessed us with some sunshine today. It’s still really sticky out there. It’s still really muddy. We thought we got that out of the way last weekend. It’s going to be a much better track today but it’s still pretty deep.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Shane McElrath
|2:13.107
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2:13.273
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|2:15.016
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|2:15.342
|Brick, NJ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Alex Martin
|2:15.524
|Millville, MN
|Suzuki RM-Z250
Adam Cianciarulo backed up his top time from the first session by once again leading the field around in the second qualifying session. A much better time around though for Osborne who jumped up to second in times leapfrogging Musquin who seems to be back in his old groove.
Well off the pace was Tomac who dropped to 13th in the session and ended over four seconds down of his rookie teammate aboard the Monster Energy Kawasaki. It’s not uncommon to see Tomac a bit down the order in qualifying but the defending champion hasn’t looked particularly spicy in either session so far today.
“These conditions, when it’s soft, I’ve always seemed to excel on,” said Cianciarulo. “I’ve always enjoyed getting on this type of condition. Back home in Florida, I pretty much ride sand all the time and I don’t really like it to be honest. So, when I get to a track like this that has some ruts and mud and stuff, it’s a good time. Just trying to have a good attitude and approach it the best I can. So far, the team has really nailed the setup. The bike is working great and that’s half the battle.”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2:09.464
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Zach Osborne
|2:10.264
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|2:10.687
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|2:10.864
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|2:10.963
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R