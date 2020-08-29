Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ironman Raceway for the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

After two rounds of less than ideal conditions, it appears the weather may finally be somewhat on our side here for the third round. As the remaining tropical storm of what was Hurricane Laura circles through the mid-country, some rainfall greeted the paddock overnight, but the track was said to be able to take some water this week and remain fine. With sunnier skies expected today, Ironman might be the first true test for everyone in this Pro Motocross championship.

Dylan Ferrandis enters as the 250 class points leader for the second week in a row, though his points lead has shrunk just a bit. Jeremy Martin, on the heels of his first overall win in two years, sits just six points back of the Frenchman as the duo has now split overall victories. However, neither of them picked up a moto win at the second round of the series which instead went to RJ Hampshire and Alex Martin. Still early days in this championship yet, but it appears the title favorites may already be putting their best foot forwards heading towards the middle part of this shortened season.

On historical implications, Ferrandis won here last year in rather dominant form. The softer Indiana soil usually creates a great racetrack full of many different lines and passing opportunities which helps Ferrandis who often struggles with his starts. Aside from a crash to shake things up, look for today’s racing to provide a sense of normalcy in this smaller bore division.