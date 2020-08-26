Results Archive
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Deschambault (MX RD 9 &10)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Full Schedule

After 15 Years, Ricky Carmichael Announces Split From Suzuki

August 26, 2020 9:10pm | by:
Below is an open letter we received this evening from Ricky Carmichael: 

To all of my fans and everyone in our motorcycle community,

After 15 years with Suzuki, I wanted to take this time to say thank you and express my gratitude to the entire staff at Suzuki of America, Suzuki Japan and to all of the other regions I have been fortunate enough to work with over the years. We were able to accomplish some great things together, both as a rider, and as a team owner and I am very fortunate to have made many great friendships along the way.

As times change, I have been looking at other opportunities within the motorcycle industry and exploring options where I feel my experiences can best be applied to help grow our great sport. As everyone knows, I also enjoy challenges and seeing what a team of people can do to produce a great result when working together on new projects. As I continue to build upon my years of experience as a racer, I am now transitioning to enjoy other aspects of the motorcycle community.

This hasn’t been an easy decision, but the future is exciting for me. My love of bikes has grown beyond just off-road riding and I am looking forward to exploring those opportunities more in the future. I will forever work to promote our sport and continue to give back to the up and coming riders who hope to see their dreams realized, just as I did many years ago.

With that, I want to wish everyone at Suzuki continued success in the future. Friendships go well beyond working relationships, I am fortunate to have many of you as friends, and look forward to seeing you at the races and on the road!

My warmest regards,
RC

