Motocross racing is back and that means the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, is back also! Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Daniel Blair from the Main Event Moto Podcast and NBC Sports to help try to break down the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

We’ll have friend of the show and the winner of his first 450 Class overall of the year, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne,on tonight to talk about his great race, the hype train that’s been building, how his GNCC race prepped him, and more.

Evan Ferry had a good Loretta Lynn’s with a pair of podium finishes in the Supermini classes during the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship last week. We’ll have Evan on to talk about that experience, what it’s like having a famous father, tips for him on treating mechanics right, and more.

PulpMX Fantasy kicked off for the outdoors this weekend and our buddy Kyle Chisholm captured his first overall win ever in that game. We’ll have Chiz on to talk about that HUGE win, what he’s going to do with the prize, his plans for the summer, 2021 SX, and more.

The Canadian MX series has kicked off with its first eight motos and we’ll catch up to what’s going on up there with friend of the show Ryan Gauld. We’ll talk to Gauldy about his Walton Trans-Can experience, who’s doing what up there, and more.

Our buddy and former co-host Kenneth Watson will also call in to talk about what’s new with him, his plans for later this summer, when he’s coming back to host the show, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

The PulpMX show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, EVS, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, LA Honda World, Ride Engineering, OGIO, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, Works Chassis Lab, and Guts Racing.