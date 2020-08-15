Jason Weigandt explains the situation entering the first round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn Ranch and how the track has changed since last week's 39th annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Weigandt also explains how the plan to race the Washougal National next weekend (on August 22) has now changed as Washougal has been canceled and the second round will also take place at the Loretta Lynn Ranch on August 22.