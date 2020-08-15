Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Loretta Lynn's Ranch for the opening round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We finally made it to the first round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship in 2020. It may be at a different location and at a different time than normal, but there will still be a gate drop to kick everything off later this afternoon. Things won't exactly be a walk in the park here at Loretta Lynn's Dude Ranch as the skies opened up Thursday night and Friday afternoon to create a slurry of problems.

The press day riding that was set to occur yesterday afternoon was eventually canceled after a torrential downpour forced everyone back under cover while riders were literally sitting in staging preparing to head out to the track. Some more showers pelted the grounds into the evening and there are still expected to be some scattered thunderstorms in the area intermittently throughout the day. Somehow, there wasn't a drop of rain during all of last week's amateur event at this track. Now the pro race can't escape it. This weather was due.

Defending 450 class champion Eli Tomac will look to build on winning his first ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship a few months back. If he does, he can become only the second rider in history to four-peat in AMA Pro Motocross. Riders like Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, Zach Osborne, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, Adam Cianciarulo, and Chase Sexton will be gunning for the number one plate and their quest to the top begins today.

Many storylines face us in the 250 class where only one former class champion enters in two-time Pro Motocross champion Jeremy Martin. Martin will return to Pro Motocross for the first time in over two years after his back injury at the Muddy Creek National in 2018. Riders like Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper may enter as the favorites as the duo finished second and third in the championship behind the outgoing Cianciarulo last year. With so much to look forward to this season, we'll bring you all the action kicking off with the first Qualifying Practice at 8 a.m. Central Time.