The first round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today from the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. This will be the first ever AMA Pro Motocross event at the Ranch and will be one of two rounds to take place at the home of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

Saturday Morning From the Ranch