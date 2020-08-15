The first round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today from the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. This will be the first ever AMA Pro Motocross event at the Ranch and will be one of two rounds to take place at the home of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.
Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.
Saturday Morning From the Ranch
The Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Align Media Sights from around the Ranch. Align Media The Loretta Lynn Ranch track, which hosted the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship last week, is a little different for today's first ever Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship event. Align Media Riders will be behind the gates in only a few hours to kick off the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Align Media Eli Tomac's #1 Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450. Align Media Chase Sexton will make his debut in the premier class this afternoon. How will he finish in his first race? Align Media Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin will return to racing for the first time since the Ironman National season finale on August 24, 2019. Align Media Darian Sanayei will make his debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team today. Align Media Mitchell Harrison will also make his debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team today. Align Media With Ken Roczen deciding to sit out the entire 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Christian Craig will fill Roczen's spot under the Honda HRC tent. Align Media Broc Tickle is filling-in for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team this summer for the injured Aaron Plessinger. Align Media The GEICO Honda CRF250R race bikes ready for today's racing. Align Media The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team setup at the Ranch. Align Media Riders waiting for practice to get underway. Align Media "New number, who dis?" After running (and successfully defending) his #1W plate in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Dylan Ferrandis debuts his new career number at the Ranch. Align Media GEICO Honda's Carson Mumford had one of the top five times in the first qualifying session this morning. Align Media Jeremy Martin will make his return to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this afternoon, after missing all of 2019 with an injury. Align Media Justin Cooper, who signed a contract extension with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team earlier this week, during the first practice session this morning. Align Media Benny Bloss aboard his KT Tape Husqvarna FC 450. Align Media Blake Baggett navigating around the Ranch. Align Media Tomac passing the billboard at the Ranch. Align Media We've heard this his Adam Cianciarulo guy has had some success at the Ranch during his amateur days. Align Media "Did someone say mud?" -Barcia, probably. Align Media Sexton on the Honda HRC CRF450R. Align Media Joey Savatgy will make his AMA racing debut with the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Align Media Dilan Schwartz aboard his BarX Suzuki RM-Z250. Align Media Sanayei on his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. Align Media Ferrandis was the fastest 250 qualifier. Align Media Sexton had the fastest 450 time in qualifying today. Align Media
The Motos
Ferrandis earned the first moto win of the year as he took the 250 Class moto one win. Align Media Ferrandis finished over 19 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jeremy Martin. Align Media Alex Martin finished fifth in the first 250 Class moto. Align Media Dilan Schwartz charged from 38th on the first lap to finish 19th in his first ever pro moto. Align Media Hunter Lawrence suffered a bike issue on the second lap and did not finish the moto, officially finishing 37th. Align Media Justin Cooper took the holeshot in the first 250 Class moto. Cooper was running inside the top five but he tipped over halfway through the race before eventually finishing tenth. Align Media Jason Anderson took the first 450 Class win here at the Ranch. Align Media Musquin finished fourth in the first 450 Class moto. Align Media Webb finished fifth in the first 450 Class moto. Align Media Defending champion Eli Tomac finished seventh in the first 450 Class moto. Align Media Ferrandis finished 1-1 for the 250 Class overall. Align Media Ferrandis takes the first 250 Class overall of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Align Media Hampshire (3-2) finished second overall in the 250 Class. Align Media Jeremy Martin (2-3) finished third overall in the 250 Class. Align Media Champagne showers from Ferrandis. Align Media After finishing 2-1, Zach Osborne earned his first 450 Class overall win today. Align Media Osborne was all smiles after taking his first premier class overall at the Ranch. Align Media Anderson finished second overall with 1-6 finishes. Align Media Tomac finished third overall with 7-2 finishes. Align Media The 450 Class overall podium at the Ranch. Align Media Sexton finished eighth overall (13-3) in his 450 Class debut. Align Media