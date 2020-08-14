Jeremy Martin gets fired up. Then he pours gas on that fire, so he burns even more. Motivation is never the problem. He forged his pro rep with dominating runs in the 2014 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship, but even before that, he was known as a grinder back to his amateur days, when he once won two motos in the same day at Loretta’s on one of the hottest, most humid days on record at a race known for being hot and humid even on a good day. J-Mart fended off attacks from Marvin Musquin to win a second-straight Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship in 2015. By then, he was well-known as one of the grittiest competitors, someone who prided himself on going from underdog to overachiever. Then, in 2016, the work went into overload. J-Mart ground himself down into Epstein-Barr. He kept racing and even won some motos, but he was finally forced to surrender his #1 plate.

He never quite gelled with the staff and some teammates at Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha—even when he was winning—and that gave him extra motivation to beat the rest of his teammates on the weekends. He was never into the team training thing, and often moved from one riding facility to another simply so he could ride alone. Later, he left Star and moved to GEICO Honda. His 2017 debut in red was okay, second in points to a super-strong Zach Osborne, but 2018, when Honda debuted a new chassis and engine for the CRF250R, Martin was fired up. He was ready to take the fight to Osborne, until Zach got hurt, leaving Jeremy squared in a title fight with one of his old Star teammates in Aaron Plessinger.

It ended in a hurry. Jeremy suffered a scary crash in the second moto of the Muddy Creek National, one so bad that thoughts of championships and race wins were no longer at the forefront. When the world saw Jeremy Martin laying on the side of the track, in pain, his legs not moving, all anyone could think of was, “Oh, please move those legs.”

He survived. He moved his legs and was taken to the hospital. Jeremy eventually determined he wanted to go racing again, and now he was possibly even more fired up. A year away from racing will do that. Plus, he will forever know that moments before that crash, he was back on top of his game.