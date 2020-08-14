Cairoli steadied his dodgy right knee, remounted and rode to fourth. Coupled with his superlative first race success the score meant he nudged into the 90s for total victories and a career streak that involves a GP winner’s trophy every year yawning back to 2004. The soon-to-be 35-year-old explained that before race day he had spent time in a Latvian hospital having fluid drained from the right knee which had been hit in a first-corner incident on Sunday and also having anti-inflammatory treatment. Post-race there was also a knowing look of contentment; that he had again proved his worth and competitiveness and justified KTM’s investment for 2021 in keeping him alongside Herlings and Prado on long-term lucrative deals. It was his first garland since May 2019 in Mantova, Italy…and with that same track still to come on the apprehensive calendar.

While his rivals recovered from Sunday’s exertions or practiced their starts Herlings had been out at a nearby practice track on Tuesday to pound more laps and unlock the frustration that kept him away from the prizes at the weekend. The Riga GP was much better, even if he did appear more bemused than annoyed with the shock late development. “It’s a mistake and weird,” he said, “because I never normally do something like that with two laps to go. It was tough to throw away the GP.”

The consolation was an MXGP points lead that pulled to 28 courtesy of Gajser’s first moto mistake and a poor launch in the second that invited the clash with an aggrieved Febvre, who would have been in podium contention for the second GP in a row given his strong denial of Herlings in the first race for the second spot.

A word for Jeremy Seewer: the chief threat for Yamaha among what seems like a sea of blue bikes in the class. The Swiss was again one of the more proactive riders in cutting his way through. Tough, rarely mis-stepping and utterly dependable, the second-place finisher overall came closer than ever to that elusive maiden MXGP success.

“In one way I’m happy that I’ve finished strong and had some battles with top guys and recovered from those starts,” he modestly admitted. “On the other hand, I was quite close to winning that second moto, and even the GP. The track was rough, and it was easy to make mistakes. We have a few little things to work on and then I’ll be ready for the next one. Most of the top guys are here now, okay they are struggling with some injuries but last year some big names were not here or fully fit [so] I’m definitely feeling good about being on the box.”

Two rounds, two podiums, six different riders. What will MXGP deliver next?