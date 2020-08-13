Watch: NASCAR's Clint Bowyer on Growing up Racing at Loretta's

During last week's Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, NBC Sports arranged a Zoom call with Jason Weigandt and NASCAR star Clint Bowyer, who grew up as a motocross racer and competed at Loretta's from 1988-1994. You can check out Clint's results in the Loretta's Vault.

Clint, now the driver of the #14 Stewart-Haas Ford in NASCAR Cup, looks back at his time getting "destroyed" by Ricky Carmichael, memories of off-track activities, and thoughts on pro racing coming to the Ranch this weekend.