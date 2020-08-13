Brea, CA – The JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Racing and Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki racers are eager to commence the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this weekend. Following a long COVID-19-induced delay the 2020 season kicks off at the famed Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Tennessee.

Joey Savatgy will make his Suzuki racing debut aboard his JGR-tuned Suzuki RM-Z450 alongside 450 teammate Fredrik Noren. Alex Martin and his Suzuki RM-Z250 will represent the JGRMX team in the 250cc engine displacement class. Max Anstie, fresh off a moto win in the 2019 World Championship series, sets his sights on American MX wins aboard his Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450 with teammate Adam Enticknap.

Joey Savatgy joins the battle after a pre-season injury postponed his U.S. racing debut with the Suzuki team. Savatgy is healed up and his RM-Z450 is dialed in for the nine-round 2020 Outdoor Motocross season. "Versace" has the speed, equipment, and support to add to his seven career MX wins.

"I’m just excited to be back racing," Savatgy said, "I haven’t raced in the U.S. in almost a year. I’m feeling good and the injury is all healed up. The team and I have put in the work and it’s up to me to go execute."