This was actually the second time during the week where Robertson faced chaos on the start. He nearly holeshot the first 250 Pro Sport moto of the week, but as the pack pinched toward the inside of turn one, he caught his shifter on a bale and broke it. Stilez didn't want to make excuses and didn't tell anyone on the podium, after he had finished second to BarX Suzuki's Dilan Schwartz.

In this open moto, with the starting gate incident, Robertson regrouped and put in a great charge up to sixth by the end of the first lap. He eventually climbed up to second, but he ran out of time, as Gonzales barely held him off by 0.719 seconds.

It turns out the only motos Robertson didn't win where the ones with starting issues (broken shifter in one, weird gate drop in the other). On Friday, Robertson got off to a better start in the final 250 Pro Sport moto, where he took the checkered flag. After going 2-1-1 in the 250 Pro Sport class for the overall and finishing his photos and podium speech, the Husqvarna squad showed Robertson his pro license and told him he would be racing next weekend’s first ever Loretta Lynn National, the first round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

But his work this week at the Ranch was not done just yet.

The final Open Pro Sport moto still loomed, with a showdown between Robertson and Gonzales. Gonzales had been a holeshot master all week, but this time he started behind Robertson. Motivated with a title in his sights, Gonzales got on the move. The title rivals entered the Ten Commandments side-by-side on the first lap and whoever would come out clean would have the lead. Robertson had the inside of the turn coming in as Gonzales shot wide but Gonzales came out with the lead after Robterson bobbled. Gonzales then put about a second or two on Robertson by the end of lap two. In a pressure moto, he was putting in his best work

Robertson put in another charge. On the third lap, Robertson caught up to Gonzales’ rear fender but a few sketchy moments—including jumping wide on an inside roller in a turn that caused him to miss the turn—gave Gonzales a gap. Gonzales had a few slip ups of his own and the gap lessened as Robertson closed back in. These young talents were pushing to their limits, and then Robertson made a pass for the lead on the fourth lap and never looked back, putting in the fastest lap time of the moto in on the seventh lap: a 1:50.664. The most impressive part of his ride in the final moto of his amateur career? Catching Gonzales, who was on a Yamaha YZ450F, while on an FC 250—for the overall.