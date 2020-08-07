Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and MXGP of Latvia

How to Watch AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship and MXGP of Latvia

August 7, 2020 11:15am

The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is underway in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the Loretta Lynn Ranch. The racing at the 39th AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will run through Saturday, August 8, and the Racer TV crew will continue to broadcast a majority of the motos live on RacerTV.com as we the champions are crowned. To view the results from all classes from the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit resultsmx.com/lorettas.

And the third round (of 18) of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this Sunday (August 9) during the MXGP of the Latvia in Kegums, Latvia. The restart will feature a unique schedule where qualifying and the points-paying races will take place on the same day as opposed to the typical qualifying on Saturday and racing on Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

View the Race Order tab under the event page on MXSports.com to view the full event schedule day by day.

Watch the livestream from Racer TV:

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Latvia

     Sunday, August 9
    Kegums
    Kegums LV Latvia
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      August 9 - 2:25 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      August 9 - 3:25 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      August 9 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      August 9 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      August 9 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 9 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      August 9 - 8:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      August 9 - 9:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands170
2Tim Gajser Slovenia142
3Antonio Cairoli Italy129
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania121
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland120
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France177
2Jago Geerts Belgium158
3Maxime Renaux France135
4Jed Beaton Australia123
5Ben Watson United Kingdom111
Full Standings

Other Links

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Live Timing and Scoring

Race Center

Rider Roster by Class

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Loretta Lynn MX

Twitter—@LorettaLynnMX

Instagram—@lorettalynnmx

Facebook—@LorettaLynnMX

Schedule

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

View the Race Order tab under the event page on MXSports.com to view the full event schedule day by day.

Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now