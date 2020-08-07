The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is underway in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the Loretta Lynn Ranch. The racing at the 39th AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will run through Saturday, August 8, and the Racer TV crew will continue to broadcast a majority of the motos live on RacerTV.com as we the champions are crowned. To view the results from all classes from the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit resultsmx.com/lorettas.

And the third round (of 18) of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this Sunday (August 9) during the MXGP of the Latvia in Kegums, Latvia. The restart will feature a unique schedule where qualifying and the points-paying races will take place on the same day as opposed to the typical qualifying on Saturday and racing on Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

View the Race Order tab under the event page on MXSports.com to view the full event schedule day by day.

Watch the livestream from Racer TV: