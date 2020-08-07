Overcoming the Weirdness

The three-moto format at Loretta’s is designed to throw riders a variety of starts, track conditions and situations, however Stilez Robertson had to deal with a really strange level of adversity even based on those usual standards. On the start, it appeared the two-card flipped early, and a starting official was still standing on the line in front of Robertson just seconds before the gate was dropping. At the last second, Robertson, who won the first moto, jammed his bike into gear and tried to rev and dump the clutch, but he was buried off the start. Somehow, he snaked through the first few corners and made passes, and emerged sixth by the end of the first lap.

Up front, Mason Gonzalez grabbed his usual good start and another Stacyc Holeshot Award. Robertson put in a huge charge from second to catch Gonzales, but ran out of time before he could threaten a pass. This puts Gonzales and Robertson tied with 1-2 and 2-1 scores going into the final moto of the coveted Open Pro Sport class.

Here Comes History

KTM and Husqvarna launched their new electric bikes into the mainstream when the gate dropped—silently—on the first ever Mini E (4-6) motos at Loretta’s. The electric minis bikes were new but the riders were familiar, because Jaydin Smart and Kade Nightingale, who also battled for moto wins on Cobra 50s, battled for the moto wins on the electrics, too. On Wednesday, Nightingale went into the history books as the first-ever moto winner on an electric bike at Loretta’s, and then backed it up with the win on Thursday in another hard-fought battle with Smart. Then, at the end of the day, they were back battling on Cobra two-stroke 50s, but Smart got the edge. Gas or electric, Nightingale and Smart keep on battling, and winning. As for the sport, the electric thing is going to take some getting used to. You can literally hear the parents cheering the names of the kids as the race is going on! But, the bikes proved they are capable. Smart and Nightingale both said they run faster lap times on their two-stroke 50s, but the electrics proved they’re capable. Plus, the lack of intimidation, maintenance, and easy adjustability mean the electric bikes are especially well suited to newer riders. Hard Loretta’s motos with the fastest six-year-olds in the nation push these bikes to the limits, but there’s now a place in the sport for battery-powered machines, and young talent like this will probably be the ones to bring them further through the ranks.